Almost half of players in survey believe rugby league has issue with recreational drugs

Rugby league has an ongoing issue with recreational drugs according to almost half of the players questioned on the subject in the 2018 Rugby League World players poll – while over three-quarters have no confidence in the sport’s hierarchy to drive the game forward.

Almost 250 players responded to the latest annual players poll conducted by the magazine – which is available to read online now and is in stores from Friday – and 46% of those declared that they believe there is a problem with recreational drug use in the sport as part of the results. 32% responded no, while 22% of players said they didn’t know.

Several high-profile players have recently served, or are still serving, drugs bans concerning the use of recreational drugs – including former Men of Steel Zak Hardaker and Rangi Chase.

Meanwhile, a staggering 77% of players surveyed revealed that they do not have faith in the RFL/Super League to take the game forward in the coming years.

Only 10% said that they were satisfied with the way the game was being run by the RFL and Super League.

Elsewhere, 93% of players said the sport does not do enough to market its stars – and two-thirds (66%) of players insisted that the season remains too long in its current format, and that players are simply playing too many games.

The full results and 2018 players poll is available to read in the new issue of Rugby League World.