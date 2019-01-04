Broncos struggle to replace Sammut

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has conceded the club’s halfback search is proving difficult.

The newly-promoted Broncos are keen to add to their creative department following the departure of Jarrod Sammut to Wigan.

London are understood to have enquired about several players but have been unable to finalise any deals.

Ward admitted their search had proven fruitless so far, but insisted they would continue their search as the season start draws closer.

“We’re still looking,” he said.

“It isn’t something we’re going to rush into. We’re waiting for the right type of person to come up and the right fit for us. We don’t want to be rushed into panic buying someone, but we definitely need another half.

“We got promoted at the last minute and to put a squad together is difficult at that time. Halves are tough enough to come by anyway, then the challenge is getting them down to London. It can be hard to convince some of the Northern lads to come to London and you’re looking overseas too. There are challenges with getting promoted when we did, but other than the halves, we’re pretty much where we want to be.

“Beyond that we’re always having a look, but that would take us up to 28 and although it would probably allow us to get another one or two as we go, I’m comfortable with the squad.”

Meanwhile, Ward has challenged his players to go and create further history following last year’s promotion, claiming they can not just be satisfied with promotion.

“We said in day one of pre-season we’d give ourselves one last pat on the back for making Super League, but now we’re moving on and writing some new chapters in this story.

“It’s fantastic to be here but now we are we have to step up and not just be happy. We’ve got to make a lot of improvements on and off the field and kick on as a team. It was nice, but it has gone now and it’s on to the next job.”