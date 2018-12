Bulldogs and Dockers eye BOCM prize

BROWNIES BULLDOGS and Hull Dockers go head-to-head on Saturday (15 December) in the second BOCM Cup semi-final.

The winner will meet East Hull, who beat Lambwath Lions in the first semi-final, in the decider at West Hull on Boxing Day (noon).

The loser will take on Lambwath in the Tom Beautiman Final on Saturday 29 December (2.00pm) also at West Hull.

Fixtures

Saturday 15 December 2018

BOCM CUP (SEMI-FINAL): Brownies Bulldogs v Hull Dockers (St George’s Road, 2.00pm).

Wednesday 26 December 2018

BOCM CUP FINAL: East Hull v Brownies Bulldogs or Hull Dockers (at West Hull, noon).

Saturday 29 December 2018

TOM BEAUTIMAN CUP FINAL: Lambwath Lions v Brownies Bulldogs or Hull Dockers (at West Hull, 2.00pm).