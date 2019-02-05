Cas lost two as Hull gain two for Thursday

Castleford Tigers will be without Mike McMeeken and Matt Cook for the club’s visit to Hull FC on Thursday.

McMeeken has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against Catalans while Cook will also be forced to sit out.

Youngsters Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O’Neill have been called into the squad while Ben Roberts and Mitch Clark, who didn’t make last week’s matchday squad, are also in contention.

As for Hull, they are boosted by the returns of England international Jake Connor and Joe Westerman from injury and suspension respectively.

They will be without Dean Hadley, however, who has an abdominal problem.

Hull: Connor, Dawson-Jones, Faraimo, Griffin, Houghton, Lane, Litten, Manu, Matongo, Miloudi, Minichiello, Paea, Shaul, Sneyd, Taylor, Thompson, Tuimavave, Washbrook, Westerman.

Tigers: Clare, Clark, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O’Neill, Rankin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.