Chee-Kam re-signs with Wests

Michael Chee-Kam has signed a new deal with Wests Tigers which will see him stay with the club until the end of 2021.

The forward joined the club ahead of 2016 and has racked up 58 appearances for the Tigers, missing just six matches since the start of 2017.

“I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere other than Wests Tigers,” said the Samoan international.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere else and this is home for me now.

“The coaching staff have shown a lot of faith and belief in me, and I’m really excited to play for them and my teammates and grow as a result of that.

“I can see where this team is getting to right now and I want to be a part of that.

“The club is in a really good place going forward and I want to bring the success that I know is there.”