Chester saves tribute for milestone man Brough

Chris Chester reserved special praise for Danny Brough as the halfback produced a masterful performance in his 500th career appearance.

Brough was in superb form as he scored ten points and set up a try in Wakefield’s 22-12 victory over Catalans.

The 36-year-old was named man of the match following his display, and Chester paid tribute to his halfback.

“He certainly rolled back the years,” Chester said.

“We made a bit of a thing for him. We had his wife and two kids in before the game to present Danny with his 500th shirt. He typifies what Wakefield is all about. He’s a competitor. Sometimes his mouth gets the better of him, but I’d much rather Danny Brough be in my team than any other. A fantastic performance for Danny and what a fantastic achievement as well. 500 appearances takes some doing.”

On his side’s performance, Chester added: “I thought we did a lot of good things in that first-half. We matched their physicality, we controlled the ball well and I thought we kicked the ball well.

“But I’m just delighted with the defensive side of the game this week. We knew they were going to be direct and they take plenty of juice out of you, but we managed to force a few errors out of them.

“There’s a lot of things we did well, but I’m really disappointed with the game-management in the last 20 minutes, especially when they go down to 12 men. We tried chasing the game when we were eight points in front. The Tinirau Arona sin-binning is stupid and Broughy missing touch as well. There were some things there that could have cost us there tonight and three weeks running we’ve had someone sent to the bin.”