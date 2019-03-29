Cumbrian derby highlights tomorrow’s NCL programme

Wath Brow Hornets entertain Egremont Rangers tomorrow as the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League campaign begins to bed in.

The match between the Cumbrian rivals is one of only three in the Premier Division as attention also focuses on the Coral Challenge Cup.

Fixtures

Saturday 30 March 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Leigh Miners Rangers v Underbank Rangers

Siddal v Thornhill Trojans

Wath Brow Hornets v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v York Acorn

Normanton Knights v Oulton Raiders

Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs

Stanningley v Myton Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s v Milford

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Shaw Cross Sharks

Bradford Dudley Hill v West Bowling

Clock Face Miners v Beverley

Crosfields v Hull Dockers

Ince Rose Bridge v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v Barrow Island

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Drighlington

Eastmoor Dragons v Gateshead Storm

Hensingham v Leigh East

Heworth v Hunslet Warriors

Millom v Salford City Roosters

Waterhead Warriors v Oldham St Anne’s

Woolston Rovers v Dewsbury Celtic