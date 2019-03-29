Cumbrian derby highlights tomorrow’s NCL programme

Wath Brow Hornets entertain Egremont Rangers tomorrow as the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League campaign begins to bed in.
The match between the Cumbrian rivals is one of only three in the Premier Division as attention also focuses on the Coral Challenge Cup.
Fixtures
Saturday 30 March 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Leigh Miners Rangers v Underbank Rangers
Siddal v Thornhill Trojans
Wath Brow Hornets v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v York Acorn
Normanton Knights v Oulton Raiders
Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs
Stanningley v Myton Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s v Milford
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Shaw Cross Sharks
Bradford Dudley Hill v West Bowling
Clock Face Miners v Beverley
Crosfields v Hull Dockers
Ince Rose Bridge v East Leeds
Wigan St Jude’s v Barrow Island
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Drighlington
Eastmoor Dragons v Gateshead Storm
Hensingham v Leigh East
Heworth v Hunslet Warriors
Millom v Salford City Roosters
Waterhead Warriors v Oldham St Anne’s
Woolston Rovers v Dewsbury Celtic