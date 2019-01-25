Daryl Powell addresses Castleford pre-season bust-up rumours

Daryl Powell insists there is nothing to say following reports of a pre-season bust-up at Castleford.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming a number of Castleford players had been involved in a ‘drunken bust-up’ while on a pre-season training camp in Lanzarote.

The report claimed Nathan Massey thought he had broken his jaw after being allegedly headbutted, while Daryl Powell had sought “retribution” against Adam Milner for his involvement.

When asked about the alleged incident, Powell refused to comment.

“I’ve got no comment on the rumours,” Powell said.

“All I will say is that we looked a pretty strong team at the weekend against Leeds and that’s all I’m interested in, that the boys are in a good place, and they are.

“I think we’re in a good place, we’ve got an embedded team. Jordan Rankin has come in and slotted in pretty well. But you never know, you think you’ve done the right work, addressed the issues from before, but you never really know until you get into the season and seeing where we’re at.”