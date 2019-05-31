Farrell released by Giants

Huddersfield Giants have released Izaac Farrell from the club allowing the halfback to take up an opportunity in the Championship.

Farrell made his Super League debut this year but has generally found his opportunities limited at the club and has spent time playing with Swinton Lions, Batley Bulldogs and Workington Town.

“It was decided not to offer Izaac a contract for the Super League squad in 2020 with us already having Gaskell, Frawley, Russell and Holmes ahead of him in the eyes of our coaching staff,” said Giants MD Richard Thewlis.

“Izaac now has an opportunity to take up any options in the lower leagues free from any loan or dual registration restrictions and, as I say, a club will soon be making an announcement for him to debut over the weekend is the plan. Izaac leaves with our very best wishes and thanks for his time with us.”