Fev sign former Hemel winger

Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of winger Darren Forde from Hemel.

Forde, 23, scored five tries in 32 appearances for the Stags and was named their back of the year in 2017.

Since leaving Hemel, the speedster has been training with Keighley.

“When the chance to sign for Featherstone came up I just thought it was an amazing opportunity,” said the former Sheffield youngster.

“Looking at some of the signings they’ve made, it’s definitely a step up, but I’m excited to be in that environment and the competition gives me a target.

“Now I really just want to get down and prove myself.”

Rovers head coach Ryan Carr added: “Darren is a player that caught our attention and we see a lot of potential in him.

“He’s been progressing through the grades the past few seasons and we feel as though he’ll be a good addition to our squad.

“He’s eager to learn and develop his game and I’m looking forward to working with him this season.

“He has good speed and a powerful carry so we believe he will hopefully add something to our squad for this season.

He added: “I spoke with Darren last week, he’s a great guy with a hunger to work hard. He has a great personality and will fit in well with our squad.

“We’re excited to give him an opportunity and look forward to having him.”