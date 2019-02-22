Gareth Ellis named in Hull squad for Wigan clash

Gareth Ellis, who retired at the end of 2017, has been called out of retirement by Hull FC head coach Lee Radford after featuring for their reserves last week.

As well as calling up Ellis, 37, Radford also calls upon new signing Ratu Naulago who recently completed a trial with the club, signing a one-year deal.

The Black and Whites are without nine senior players prompting them to name Ellis in the squad.

“We’re in a unique situation with regards our middles, we’ve now lost our first, second and third choice in terms of numbers in our go forward,” said Radford.

Gaz will hopefully come in and help us in that department.

“I’ve no doubt some of the blokes around him will be glad to see him pull on the jersey again, I thought last week he showed some of the qualities that only he possesses on the field against Wakefield.”

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors see Liam Farrell and Tony Clubb drop out of their squad that played in the World Club Challenge with new signing Jarrod Sammut and youngster Liam Byrne coming into the squad.

Warriors squad: Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Jordan Thompson, Masi Matongo, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Danny Langtree, Jez Litten, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis.