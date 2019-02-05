Jordan Abdull looking to prove himself at London following Hull FC exit

London Broncos halfback Jordan Abdull has insisted his decision to leave Hull FC was a case of him backing himself to prove his ability.

Abdull made his Broncos debut on Sunday, starting at halfback for Danny Ward’s side and was one of the star performers as London got their season up and running with a 42-24 win over Wakefield.

Despite it being his specialist position, the 22-year-old had found opportunities in his primary position hard to come by at Hull FC.

As a result, he handed a transfer request, a decision that saw him heavily criticised, with the Hull FC owner, Adam Pearson, among those to question his decision.

But Abdull insists it was purely down to him trusting himself to prove what he’s capable of, rather than anything against the Black and Whites.

“There’s only so long you can sit on the back burner and wait for your chance,” he said.

“I knew at Hull it was still going to be two, potentially three years where I’d only be playing a fraction of the season and mostly off the bench. In the positions I play it is imperative you get as many games as you can so at 25 or 26 I’ve as much experience behind me.

“If I’d stayed at Hull I don’t think I’d have been reaching my full potential, where being the starting halfback at London will help my confidence.”

Abdull knows he now has no hiding place, with the youngster expected to guide his side to glory.

“I want that pressure on me,” he said.

“I want to be the person expected to come up with the plays and lead a team around the pitch. If I want to be in the international scene in years to come, people need to be able to see I can do that. I’ve got plenty of time in my career and I’m happy at such a young age I’m going to be able to show my worth.

“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to, this is what I’ve wanted, this is why I left Hull. I’ve been preparing for years to lead a team around, to be the guy so to speak.”