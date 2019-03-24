Josh Charnley set to earn England recall on Monday

Josh Charnley is set to return to the England fold for the first time since his return from rugby union when the latest England Performance Squad is announced on Monday.

League Express understands that Charnley, who has won eight England caps throughout his career, has been selected by Wayne Bennett and the England staff in a 30-man squad that will meet throughout the year.

The 27-year-old’s form since returning from union has been impressive – with Charnley’s two tries against Wakefield on Thursday night taking his try-scoring tally to 32 in just 35 games for the Wolves.

And that form has not gone unnoticed, with Charnley set to join fellow wingers Jermaine McGillvary and Tommy Makinson in the squad – though there will be no Tom Johnstone, following his season-ending injury suffered while playing for Wakefield earlier this month.

England’s latest squad will also be followed by the naming of the latest England Knights Performance Squad on Tuesday.

As yet, there are no fixtures planned for the Knights at the end of this season, though League Express understands talks are ongoing about Paul Anderson’s side playing some international teams this autumn.

Both the senior and Knights squads will be selected solely from players playing in Super League, with no NRL players selected.