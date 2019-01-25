Leigh confirm Douglas loan move

St Helens forward Luke Douglas has joined Leigh Centurions on a one-month loan deal.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook confirmed the Scotland international would join the Championship club on a one-month loan in order to get game time at the start of the year.

Douglas made 32 appearances for Saints last year, but with Alex Walmsley returning to action and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook likely to move into the front-row this year, the 32-year-old is likely to find game time more limited, at least at the start of the season.

As a result, he will join John Duffy’s side for the opening rounds of the season.

“I have known Luke for a number of years while he has been involved in the Scotland set-up and he is the most professional player I have ever come into contact with during my time in Rugby League,” Duffy said.

“He’s really good with the young players and is just a great bloke who season by season is so consistent.

“He’s a smart fit into our side at a crucial stage of the season and will add so many qualities as well as a steadying influence. He’s got lots of great experience and is a cool head in any situation.

“It’s a great opportunity for our younger players in particular to soak up his knowledge and learn from him and in return I’m sure in return Luke will really enjoy his time playing for Leigh Centurions.

“We’re really grateful to Saints for allowing Luke to join us and this further augments the relationship between the two clubs after we agreed a dual registration partnership for the 2019 season.”