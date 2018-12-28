Leigh land Giants youngster

Leigh Centurions have completed the signing of young Huddersfield halfback Oliver Russell on a season-long loan.

As first revealed in League Express earlier this month, the 20-year-old has agreed to join the Championship club next year in order to gain more match experience.

Russell made his debut for the Giants this year and made six appearances for Simon Woolford’s side.

But with Matt Frawley and Tom Holmes joining the club for 2019, Russell’s chances were set to be limited, and he will continue his development with John Duffy’s side.

“Olly comes from really good Rugby League stock and I coached him at Wigan when he was 16,” Duffy said.

“He’s got a really old head on young shoulders and reads the game well.

“I’d like to thank Richard Thewlis and Simon Woolford for making this loan deal possible. I’m sure it will benefit all parties. Olly will have the opportunity of staking a claim for a regular place in the Championship while also continuing to be coached by Simon and his staff at the Giants. He is flourishing and has been killing pre-season so it will be great to have him on board.”

Russell added: “I’m really excited about coming to Leigh and playing under John. He’s a very good technical coach and a good person so when the opportunity arose I jumped at it.

“I’m aiming to play as many games as I can and to win something with Leigh.”