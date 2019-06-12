Lolohea called into Tonga squad

Leeds Rhinos playmaker Tuimoala Lolohea has been called up by Tonga for their game against New Zealand a week on Saturday.

Lolohea is the only representative from Super League and his inclusion in the squad will mean he will be unavailable for at least the Rhinos’ game against St Helens, the day before the international, set to be held at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Head Coach Kristian Woolf has also picked plenty of uncapped stars in his squad: John Asiata (Cowboys), Manase Fainu (Sea Eagles), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans) and Sitili Tupouniua (Roosters).

“We have had a good core of players for the Mate Ma’a Tonga team since the 2017 World Cup and we have been able to add some more depth this year,” Woolf said.

“It is going to be a huge occasion coming up against the Kiwis on their home turf at Mt Smart Stadium.

“I know these players and the wonderful Tongan fans are already excited for the event, and this squad will give us every opportunity to perform well in the Test.”

Full Tonga squad

John Asiata (North Queensland Cowboys)

Manase Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Sea Eagles)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

David Fusi’tua (New Zealand Warriors)

Siliva Havili (Canberra Raiders)

Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Michael Jennings (Parramatta Eels)

Robert Jennings (Wests Tigers)

Solomone Kata (New Zealand Warriors)

Sione Katoa (Penrith Panthers)

Tuimoala Lolohea (Leeds Rhinos)

Manu Ma’u (Parramatta Eels)

Tevita Pangai jnr (Brisbane Broncos)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Peni Terepo (Parramatta Eels)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)