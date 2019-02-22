McNamara bemoans Catalans’ ill-discipline

Steve McNamara criticised his side’s lack of discipline after Catalans’ defeat to Wakefield.

The Dragons fell to a second consecutive away defeat at the start of the season against a Trinity side who had yet to win in 2019.

McNamara was unsatisfied with his side’s overall performance.

“I thought we were ready to play and I could sense as a group they were ready. But our lack of discipline in all parts of the game cost us.

“We kicked two balls dead and made two errors in the first six sets, and against a big team like Wakefield that won’t take any energy out of them.

“I thought we clawed our way back well but then we lacked discipline by not fielding the kick-off, and we didn’t touch the ball for the next 10 minutes. That was the game gone, and I’m disappointed with that.

“We didn’t concede in the second half and if we were going to come back then that’s what we needed to do. But we didn’t show enough discipline with the ball.

“We were very frustrated with the performance and will have a look at the game when we get back to France.”