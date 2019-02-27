Milner misses out on KR game

England international Adam Milner will miss Castleford Tigers’ game with Hull KR on Friday night after injuring his foot in their 40-6 win over London Broncos.

The injury isn’t as bad as first feared with the loose forward aiming to be back for next week’s game.

Lewis Peachey comes into the Tigers’ squad as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Joel Tomkins will serve the first game of a potential Grade D ban for questioning the integrity of a match official. Tomkins’ tribunal is set for March 5th.

Will Oakes comes into the squad while James Greenwood is also introduced after missing out against Salford due to concussion. George Lawler drops out.

Tigers squad: Cory Aston, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata’utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O’Neill, Lewis Peachey, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts

Rovers squad: Craig Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, James Greenwood, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Lee Jewitt, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes, Will Dagger.