Morris treble helps Roosters beat Wigan in World Club Challenge

BRETT MORRIS scored a hat-trick of tries as Sydney Roosters beat Wigan 20-8 to win the World Club Challenge.

It means the NRL champions equalled their hosts’ record tally of four triumphs in the contest.

Morris crossed twice early on – Sio Siua Taukeiaho added a conversion – before the reigning Super League champions responded with a smart Tom Davies score midway through the first half.

But Morris completed his treble before the break, when the Roosters led 14-4.

Taukeiaho’s 60th-minute penalty gave his side a twelve-point cushion, but Liam Marshall’s try gave the home fans in a 21,331 crowd fresh hope.

That set up an exciting finale before Daniel Tupou sealed victory.

* See Monday’s League Express for a full match report, reaction and pictures.