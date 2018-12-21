New Leeds signings set for Boxing Day bow

Konrad Hurrell and Tui Lolohea will make their debuts in Leeds’ Boxing Day clash with Wakefield.

The pair have been named in Dave Furner’s 21-man squad for the match at Headingley, with the final line-up to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

However, Trent Merrin will not feature after suffering a “slight hip injury” that Furner does not want to risk.

James Donaldson will also feature as he continues his trial with the club, while Richie Myler will captain the side.

Leeds Squad to face Wakefield: Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Waite-Pullan, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Mullally, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Golding, Smith, Donaldson, L Briscoe, Sutcliffe

