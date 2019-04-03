PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show – Ep 10

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week for a review of all the results from Round 8 of Super League.

Also on this week’s show, we discuss the departure of Brian Barwick, the launch of the Women’s Super League, the Summer Bash, and The Challenge Cup.

On this week’s show, host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Assistant Editor Lorraine Marsden and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

In addition we’re also joined by the RFL’s Karen Moorhouse and by Thatto Heath Crusaders Chairman Mike Denning.