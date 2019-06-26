PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show (Ep 22) 26th June

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week with a preview for this weekend’s matches in Super League, as well as to discuss the issues of the day including transfers galore, the relegation battle in the Championship, and the promotion race in League 1.

Host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw and The Guardian’s Rugby League correspondent Aaron Bower.

We’re also joined this week by Castleford Tigers’ Georgia Roche to discuss record attendances and the Women’s Challenge Cup.