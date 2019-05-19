Premium: Ottawa and New York decision expected this week.. with late twist

The Rugby Football League are expected to confirm this week that Ottawa and New York will both enter their domestic league structure – but only one is likely to enter in 2020, with the other set to be made to wait until 2021.

League Express has learned that while the RFL’s board will meet on Wednesday as planned, a decision has already been made to provisionally accept the applications from both franchises..

