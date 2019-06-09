Premium: Suitors queue up as Watkins considers NRL or rugby union

Kallum Watkins is considering offers from the NRL and rugby union as he weighs up his next move.

Speaking one-on-one to League Express in an extensive interview, the Rhinos captain confirmed he had a number of options, with a stay in Super League also on the table.

“There are options everywhere,” he said.

“There’s NRL and some Super League clubs as well on top of union. We’ll see what happens.”

