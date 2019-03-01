RFL approve renewal of Widnes membership

The Board of the Rugby Football League have granted RFL membership to the consortium that agreed a deal with the administrators to take over the club yesterday.

The RFL therefore anticipates that Sunday’s Betfred Championship fixture against Featherstone Rovers will go ahead.

A 12-point penalty has been applied, which is effective immediately, meaning that the Vikings will now go to the bottom of the table on -8 points.

As revealed last night, the names of the people involved in the consortium are Chris Price, Jason Shaw, Roger Harrison MBE, Stuart Murphy, David Dean, Tracey Glendinning, and Rod Steele. Full details of each individual will be released in due course, with supporters being able to get to know the club’s new owners in more detail.

As a result of the takeover, the Vikings have confirmed the following departures from the club following the takeover: first team players Adam Tangata, Krisnan Inu and Wellington Albert; Academy players Sam Walters and Jarrod O’Connor, who have both joined Leeds Rhinos for undisclosed fees, a decision that was made by the administrators.

Sam Walters is a backrower, playing his community rugby at Halton Farnworth Hornets, and studying at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic College. He made two appearances for the Vikings’ first team squad, in the 2017 Festive Derby against Warrington, and a try-scoring appearance against North Wales Crusaders in January.

Jarrod O’Connor played his community rugby at Halton Farnworth Hornets and attended Wade Deacon High School.

The club has also confirmed that first-team staff Adam Rowland and Andy Woolfenden, and administrative staff Emmy Holmes and Samantha Croston, have also left the club.

