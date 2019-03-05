Rugby League Back Chat returns to Freesports TV in the UK this Thursday 7th March at 5pm.

Joining the show’s new regular host Matthew Shaw to discuss the big Rugby League issues this week are League Express editor Martyn Sadler, journalist Phil Caplan and former Super League CEO Maurice Lindsay.

The troubles continue at Leeds and now Wigan have caught the bug… meanwhile it’s full steam ahead for the London Broncos… Widnes are back on track as they come out of administration… and the Lions are to be unleashed at long last. All this and more on Back Chat this Thursday. Don’t miss it!

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by Total Rugby League.