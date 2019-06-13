Saints snap up Richard Marshall as Holbrook’s new assistant

Richard Marshall is back in the game after being appointed as St Helens’ new assistant coach.

Marshall had been out of the game since April after leaving Halifax, where he had spent four-and-a-half years as their head coach.

He has replaced Sean Long at the Totally Wicked Stadium after the former Saints halfback moved to rugby union.

In his time at Fax, Marshall saw the Championship part-timers to three top-four finishes in four seasons.

“I had a number of options after I left Halifax,” Marshall said.

“But I met Mike and Justin last week and when a club like St. Helens comes calling you jump at the chance.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to continue my development at a fantastic club and I cannot wait to get started.”

Justin Holbrook added: “It’s great news for our club that Richard has decided to join us as assistant coach.

“He had a few offers and opportunities he could have taken up elsewhere, but he has chosen our club which is a great sign of the direction we are going as a club and it is great to have such an experienced coach join us.

“He has proven himself as a great assistant early in his career at Warrington and has obviously done a fantastic job at Halifax as Head Coach over the last four and a half years so I am looking forward to working with him.”