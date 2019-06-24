Salford in talks with Kevin Brown over 2020 move

Salford Red Devils are in talks with former England halfback Kevin Brown about a move to the club next season.

TotalRL understands negotiations have advanced recently, with Rob Lui’s upcoming move to Leeds Rhinos only further increasing the possibility of a move next season.

Brown, 34, has spent the duration of this season on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.

However, his time at Warrington is coming to an end, with the writing on the wall for Brown ever since the Wolves confirmed the acquisition of Gareth Widdop earlier this year.

With Blake Austin and Dec Patton forming a strong partnership this season, Brown’s departure has appeared inevitable for quite a while, especially with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

However, it appears that Brown will be back in action next season, with a move to the Red Devils a strong possibility.

It’s thought Brown has been in talks with Salford for some time, with the Red Devils lining Brown up as a replacement for Lui when it appeared he would leave for Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Red Devils held talks with Lui and his management last week after his move to the Robins appeared to collapse following Tim Sheens’ departure, although his move to Leeds now appears to be a case of when rather than if.

Brown, who is currently in his 17th season as Super League player, started his career at Wigan before spells with Huddersfield, Widnes and then Warrington.

Internationally, he has played ten times for England and started at stand-off in the 2017 World Cup Final.

The Red Devils look set for a shakeup in their halfback department. Chris Atkin has already agreed to join the club on a two-year deal, although Lui is on his way out and Jackson Hastings could follow at the end of the season.