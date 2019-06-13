Salford in talks with London winger Rhys Williams over move to the club in 2020

London Broncos winger Rhys Williams has emerged as a transfer target for Salford Red Devils.

The Welsh international has caught the attention of Ian Watson’s side, who are on the hunt for new recruits for 2020 amidst the expected departures of a number of existing first-team players.

Among them is winger Derrell Olpherts, who is heading for Castleford next season having agreed a deal to join Wells’ side following the expiry of his own contract at Salford. And the Red Devils are eyeing another out-of-contract winger in Williams to replace him at the AJ Bell Stadium for 2020.

The 29-year-old has been with the Broncos since the start of 2015, with this his fifth season at the club, having returned to England following a spell with the Central Queensland Capras in Australia.

But a move back north – where Williams started his professional career with Warrington – could now be on the cards. Williams would become the latest in a growing line of London Broncos players to agree to commit their futures elsewhere for 2020 if he does sign at Salford.

Fullback Alex Walker is on the verge of signing for Wakefield, while Jordan Abdull has already reportedly agreed to sign for Hull Kingston Rovers.

Broncos coach Danny Ward last week admitted it is difficult to persuade his players to commit their future to the Broncos while they are fighting for survival in Super League.

“There’s no way of sugar-coating it – it’s very hard,” he said. “We’ve got lads signed up elsewhere already and it’s a different position for us until we’re secure in Super League, as it’s hard to plan for the future.

“We’ve offered quite a few contracts for next year, a few have knocked them back and others are waiting. They all want to play Super League and now they’ve got a taste, we can’t blame them for feeling that way.

“They all love London Broncos but we can’t guarantee them Super League rugby, and it’s hard to bat that away if there’s an offer there.”