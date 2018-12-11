Salford stars make fan’s Christmas after incredible gesture

Salford players surprised a fan and took him to training after he offered to give his Christmas money to the club.

Young superfan, Cael, had told of his wish to use his Christmas money to contribute towards Salford’s Squad Builder scheme, with all money raised going towards the signing of new players.

Officials at the club were so taken aback by his generosity they decided to get Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick to pay him a surprise visit at home.

After handing over a club shirt, the two Aussies then get him in the car and take him to training, where he rubs shoulders with the rest of the squad.

In another act of kindness, Hastings tells the young fanatic to save his money for something nice, offering to put his own money into the Squad Builder himself.

👏 Recently @Andyjc7 contacted us saying his 13-year-old son – Cael – wanted to sign-up to the Squad Builder with his Christmas money. 🙌 We were taken aback by Cael’s gesture, so we sent @JackoHastings & @JoeyLussick down to pick up our newest recruit. 💪 #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/YCG7JStA3h — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) December 10, 2018

The video has gone viral and Salford have received worldwide praise as a result.