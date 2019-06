The Sydney Cricket Ground looks set to host the 2020 NRL Grand Final with ANZ Stadium out of action until 2023.

The Olympic Stadium will be transformed into a 70-75,000 seat rectangular facility after next year’s state of origin series opener.

Both the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs will have to search for a new home from the second half of next season.

Discussions are underway between the NRL and the New South Welsh Government about locking in the venue for the Grand Finals in 2021 and 2022.