St George star declines NRL’s invitation to stand down

Jack de Belin has declined an invitation by the NRL to stand down from playing in the wake of criminal charges facing him.

Both de Belin and Dragons officials met with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg where it is understood by NRL.com that de Belin was asked if he wanted to volunteer to stand down from playing. However, the New South Wales loose forward didn’t take up the offer.

While the Dragons are concerned about de Belin’s player welfare as he faces charges of sexual assault in court, they believe it is in his best interest to keep playing.

De Belin isn’t, however, in St George’s squad for their charity shield game at the weekend against South Sydney with the club opting not to name him.

The squad does feature both James Graham and Gareth Widdop with star recruit Corey Norman also named.

Dragons squad: Euan Aitken, Matt Dufty, Jai Field, Tyson Frizell, James Graham, Jacob Host, Ben Hunt, Josh Kerr, Tim Lafai, Jeremy Latimore, Blake Lawrie, Luciano Leilua, Zac Lomax, Cameron McInnes, Corey Norman, Jordan Pereira, Mikaele Ravalawa, Reece Robson, Korbin Sims, Tariq Sims, Lachlan Timm, Paul Vaughan, Gareth Widdop.