TEAM NEWS | Brough returns while Saints welcome back injured trio

Both St Helens and Wakefield are set to welcome key players back into their team in their Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

St Helens have named injured trio Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook in their 19 replacing Kyle Amor, James Bentley and Adam Swift, who will join Hull FC in 2020.

Theo Fages, however, misses out with concussion and is replaced in the squad by Danny Richardson.

Meanwhile, Wakefield will welcome Danny Brough back into their team for the first time since April.

But Brough won’t be joined by either David Fifita or Max Jowitt who both drop out due to injury. Junior Sa’u is cup-tied after playing in the earlier rounds for Salford.

Young player Jack Croft is called into the squad while Ben Reynolds is not named.

Saints squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello

Trinity squad: Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood