Thorman leaves Giants

Huddersfield have confirmed the departure of assistant coach Chris Thorman.

Thorman, a former player at the Giants who also played for Sheffield, Hull and Parramatta, had been at the club six years, but it has been mutually decided by the two parties to go their separate ways after a meeting this week.

The 38-year-old was the club’s interim head coach following Rick Stone’s departure earlier this year, which saw the Giants start to turn things around.

“Chris will be remembered fondly by the Giants supporters for his time both playing and coaching at the club,” said managing director Richard Thewlis.

“He is without doubt someone with the best interest of the Club at heart and I know this decision to move on was a very difficult one for him to take. We all here wish him well in the future.”