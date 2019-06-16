Today’s results

NIALL EVALDS (above) claimed a hat-trick as Salford ran in eight tries for a 44-20 Super League win over Wakefield.

Jake Bibby crossed twice while Krisnan Inu landed six goals.

Jacob Miller and Ben Jones-Bishop each scored twice for Trinity.

Super League: Salford 44 Wakefield 20.

Championship: Barrow 21 Halifax 8, Batley 24 Sheffield 54, Featherstone 22 Widnes 4, Leigh 52 Bradford 20, York 60 Rochdale 0.

League 1: Newcastle 26 Workington 20, Oldham 28 Keighley 4, Workington 54 Coventry 16.

NRL: Manly 34 St George Illawarra 14, Sydney Roosters 38 Canterbury 12.

For reports and pictures, see tomorrow’s League Express.