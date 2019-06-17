Trinity fear falling into relegation trap

Wakefield Trinity are in a battle against relegation.

That’s the view of their coach, Chris Chester, who watched his side slump to another defeat on Sunday, this time when they were comprehensively beaten 44-20 by Salford Red Devils.

The result, coupled with wins elsewhere for London and Hull KR, means Trinity are just four points off the bottom, and Chester refused to sugar-coat the situation after Sunday’s defeat.

When asked if Trinity were looking over their shoulders, he said: “100 per cent.

“We are in a relegation fight now, that’s how we are looking at it.

“There are teams below us playing a lot better than us. I’m fairly confident we’ll be okay, but we need to get that quality back out there.”

