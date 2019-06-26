Tupou back for Wakefield as cavalry arrives for Huddersfield

Wakefield Trinity have been handed a huge boost after being able to recall Bill Tupou to their squad for the game against Huddersfield.

The centre has had an extended spell on the sidelines, but is back in the side alongside hooker Tyler Randell for their pivotal game with the Gaints.

Simon Woolford himself has had positive news with three key players returning.

The headline is captain Leroy Cudjoe, who will make his first appearance of the season following a knee injury.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary also returns, as does forward Michael Lawrence.

Trinity: Brough, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ferguson, Ta’ai, English, Ikahihifo, Senior.