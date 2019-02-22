Wakefield up and running after Catalans win

Wakefield secured their first win of the season with a 22-12 victory over Catalans.

Danny Brough celebrated his 500th career appearance with a ten-point haul as Chris Chester’s side put in a solid display against Les Dracs.

The two teams exchanged early scores through Tom Johnstone and Samisoni Langi, but late tries from David Fifita and James Batchelor, along with three Brough goals, put them 20-8 ahead at the break.

Langi bagged his second in the second half to cut the deficit to eight, but Brough’s latest penalty secured Wakefield the win.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Brough, Fifita, Wood, England, Batchelor, Ashurst, Arona. Subs: Horo, King, Kopczak, Hirst.

Catalans: Tomkins, Mead, Langi, Wiliame, Tierney, Gigot, Smith, Simon, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Whitley, Casty. Subs: Garcia, Goudemand, Maria, Baitieri.