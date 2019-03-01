Watson admits Salford lack finances to strengthen squad after injury-hit St Helens defeat

Salford coach Ian Watson admits the Red Devils do not have the budget to sign new players – as they count the cost of an injury-laden defeat to St Helens on Thursday night.

Watson lost forward George Griffin in the warm-up with a hamstring injury, before captain Lee Mossop withdrew just minutes into the 26-4 defeat to the Super League leaders.

Jackson Hastings was then taken off in the final moments with a concussion, before Junior Sa’u and Jansin Turgut also reported niggles post-match.

And when asked if Salford would head into the market should he lose any of those players, he said: “I’d love to dip into the market, but we don’t have the finances here to do that unfortunately.

“We’ve got a good enough squad and we have got competition for places in some of our middles.”

“We’ve got Adam Lawton developing really well, who is playing down at Rochdale at the moment, his movements are looking a hell of a lot better.

“We’ve got Daniel Murray and Mark Flanagan as well, so there’s a few guys to drop in there, so I hope we’re not in a desperate situation just yet.”