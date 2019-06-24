Watts and Coote share lead in Albert Goldthorpe Medal race

Liam Watts and Lachlan Coote have a share of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table lead after Castleford Tigers’ prop forward earned a point in the Tigers’ defeat to Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Watts had lost his lead at the top to Coote last week but the two are now locked together with a substantial chasing pack accumulating behind.

Daryl Clark has moved one point adrift after collecting two points in Warrington’s comfortable win over Wakefield while there is a four-way tie two points further back between Blake Austin and Jonny Lomax, Jackson Hastings and Jordan Abdull who all picked up maximum points in their side’s respective wins in Round 19.

Round 19 points

Huddersfield v Wigan

3 pts – George Williams (Warriors)

2 pts – Sean O’Loughlin (Warriors)

1 pt – Chris Hankinson (Warriors)

Catalans v Hull FC 3 pts – Josh Griffin (Hull FC) 2 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC) 1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

London v Hull KR 3 pts – Jordan Abdull (Broncos) 2 pts – Josh Drinkwater (Hull KR) 1 pt – Luke Yates (Broncos)

Salford v Castleford 3 pts – Jackson Hastings (Red Devils) 2 pts – Niall Evalds (Red Devils) 1 pt – Liam Watts (Tigers)

St Helens v Leeds 3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 2 pts – Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St Helens) 1 pt – Aaron Smith (St Helens)

Warrington v Wakefield 3 pts – Declan Patton (Wolves) 2 pts – Daryl Clark (Wolves) 1 pt – Jake Mamo (Wolves)

AG Medal Top 10

1= Lachlan Coote (St Helens) – 20

1= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) -20 (1)

3 Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) -19 (2)

4= Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) – 17 (3)

4= Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) – 17 (3)

4= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) -17 (3)

4= Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) – 17

8 David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) -15

9= Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) – 14

9= Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) – 14 (1)