Watts extends Albert Goldthorpe Medal lead

Liam Watts has extended his lead at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings to two points after collecting a point for his performance in Castleford Tigers’ golden-point defeat of Huddersfield Giants.

The big prop forward is now two points in front of both Lachlan Coote and Blake Austin while Peter Mata’utia has jumped into the top 10 after he earned a maximum of three points in his man of the match display for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Josh Thewlis picked up two points on his debut for Warrington and young centre Harry Newman got all three for his performance in Leeds’ win over Wakefield.

Round 17 points

London v St Helens

3 pts – Ryan Morgan (Broncos)

2 pts – James Roby (Saints)

1 pt – Jay Pitts (Broncos)

Hull KR v Wigan

3 pts – Dan Sarginson (Warriors) 2 pts – Craig Hall (Rovers) 1 pt – Liam Farrell (Warriors)

Wakefield v Leeds

3 pts – Harry Newman (Rhinos) 2 pts – Brad Dwyer (Rhinos) 1 pt – Kallum Watkins (Rhinos)

Warrington v Catalans

3 pts – Bryson Goodwin (Wolves) 2 pts – Josh Thewlis (Wolves) 1 pt – Sitaleki Akauola (Wolves)

Hull FC v Salford

3 pts – Albert Kelly (Hull) 2 pts – Robert Lui (Red Devils) 1 pt – Michey Paea (Hull)

Castleford v Huddersfield

3 pts – Peter Mata’utia (Tigers) 2 pts – Lee Gaskell (Giants) 1 pt – Liam Watts (Tigers)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Top 10 after Round 17

1 Liam Watts – (Castleford Tigers) – 19 (1)

2= Lachlan Coot – (St Helens) – 17

2= Daryl Clark – (Warrington Wolves) – 17

4 Blake Austin – (Warrington Wolves) – 16

5 David Fifita – (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

6= Peter Mata’utia – (Castleford Tigers) – 14 (3)

6= Jackson Hastings – (Salford Red Devils) – 14

8 Marc Sneyd – (Hull FC) – 13

9= Sam Tomkins – (Catalans Dragons) – 12

9= Jonny Lomax – (St Helens) – 12