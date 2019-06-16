What’s Inside League Express: June 16th edition

There’s plenty happening both on and off the field in the world of rugby league – and luckily, there’s one place you can find out all the action concerning the greatest game.
The new edition of League Express hits digital devices at around 9:30pm on Sunday night, and you can click here to make sure you’re notified of when the paper is available to read. It’s another bumper issue: here’s what we’ve got in store:
- Could another restructure outside Super League be on the way: and as soon as 2020, too? We’ve a big exclusive on the future of the Championship moving forward.
- One of the hottest prospects at Championship side Widnes is on the verge of agreeing a switch to a Super League team for next season. We’ll tell you who it is in this week’s paper.
- There’s news from Castleford – as we reveal a winger who has potentially attracted the interest of the Tigers..
- ..meanwhile, there’s confirmation of a new arrival at Salford Red Devils.
- Hull’s recruitment for 2020 is bound to be interesting – and one key man at the Black and Whites reveals how he’s likely to retire at the end of this season in an exclusive interview with us.
- Leigh owner Derek Beaumont reveals the plans for the future at the Centurions – which includes a significant off-field development in time for next season..