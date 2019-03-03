What’s Inside League Express: March 4th Edition

After a hectic week in Widnes, we’re pretty glad to have FINALLY put a jam-packed edition of League Express together.

Here’s what we’ve got…

New Widnes board member Chris Price speaks about the club’s takeover and the future

Last week we told you Eric Perez had bought the Hemel membership… other parties were interested

One former Super League prop is being offered to clubs about a potential return

Kyle Amor reveals “ugly” talks he had with Justin Holbrook in the off-season

An injury update on Warrington back-rower Ben Currie

Sticking with injury updates, we have the latest on Salford duo Lee Mossop and Greg Johnson

There’s all that plus so much more of course, including news from every club and reports from every game along with the regular columns and coverage of the grassroots game. It’s in stores Monday or online from Sunday evening at TotalRL.com/LE.