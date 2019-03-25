Wigan winger charged for drink driving

Wigan Warriors player Craig Mullen has been charged for drink driving.

The winger was arrested on Sunday evening and is said to be co-operating with the police investigation.

Mullen made his first-team debut for the club last June and has played twice for the Warriors first team.

The 21-year-old has played twice for League 1 club London Skolars this season on dual-registration terms.

A Wigan statement said: “Wigan Warriors confirm that they are aware of an incident involving Craig Mullen on Sunday evening (24th March) which has seen the player charged for driving with excess alcohol. The player is co-operating with the Police investigation.”