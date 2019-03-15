Woolford questions passion of Giants players

Simon Woolford questioned the desire of some of his players following their second-half collapse against St Helens.

Not for the first time this season, Huddersfield failed to maintain their performance levels for a full 80 minutes and ended the came on the wrong end of a 40-12 scoreline.

Woolford cut a frustrated figure after seeing his troops submit too easily, and he admitted he was losing his patience after seeing the same shortcomings show up once again.

“I think we made every schoolboy error possible.

“We forced a pass in our own in-goal, we kicked out on the full, we threw sill offloads, we didn’t catch some kicks, our halves threw the ball to no one more often than not.

“They suffocated us. We got put under pressure and we weren’t good enough to halt that pressure and turn it back around. We’re not a good enough team to do it at the moment.

“It’s hard to pinpoint why it’s happening. I said to the guys it could be two things, it’s poor concentration or it doesn’t mean enough to them.

“I think it’s different with some certain individuals. I think it’s a bit of both. We can’t afford to be turning off for five, ten, 15 minutes.

“To match St Helens for 50 minutes full-strength, I think that’s a positive to come out of it, but the focus has got to be on the last half hour rather than the first 50.”