102 Super League players sign elsewhere for 2023 with Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants experiencing biggest turnovers

MOST Super League clubs will have completed their recruitment by now for the 2023 season.

Of course, there will always be some finishing touches to be done as clubs attempt to improve their sides.

All in all though, there have been 102 Super League players that left their clubs at the end of 2022. Here are all of them.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford have had another overhaul under Lee Radford going into 2023, with seven players leaving the club: Derrell Olpherts (Leeds Rhinos), Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards), James Clare, Cheyse Blair, Ryan Hampshire, Sosaia Feki (all released), Jake Trueman (Hull FC).

Catalans Dragons

Catalans have been one of the most active in the transfer market, with head coach Steve McNamara determined to rebuild his squad for another Super League title push. That means that 11 players have left the club: Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson (all Warrington Wolves), Joe Chan (Melbourne Storm), Mathieu Cozza (Featherstone Rovers), Benjamin Jullien, Dean Whare (both Pia), Romain Franco, Samisoni Langi, Corentin Le Cam, Dylan Napa (all released)

Huddersfield Giants

Another active club in the off-season, Huddersfield have said goodbye to ten players – though three of those are loans: Louis Senior (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards), Michael Lawrence, Chester Butler (both Bradford Bulls), Jon Luke Kirby (York), Aidan McGowan (Batley Bulldogs, loan), Fenton Rogers, George Roby (both Bradford Bulls, loan), Danny Levi (released).

Hull FC

Under Tony Smith, Hull are set for a new direction in 2023, and, with it a number of departures with eight leaving the MKM Stadium: Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants), Manu Ma’u (Catalans Dragons), Jacob Hookem (Castleford Tigers), Will Smith (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Wests Tigers), Luke Gale, Marcus Walker, Aidan Burrell (all released).

Hull KR

A new era under Willie Peters has seen Hull KR wave goodbye to 12 players ahead of 2023: Albert Vete (Castleford Tigers), Ben Crooks (Keighley Cougars), Tom Wilkinson (Dewsbury Rams), Adam Rusling, Nathan Cullen (both Cornwall), Korbin Sims (retired), Will Maher, Brad Takairangi, Tom Garratt, Charlie Cavanaugh, Bailey Dawson, Tom Wilkinson (released)

Leeds Rhinos

Rohan Smith has gone about tinkering with the Leeds squad that finished runners-up to St Helens in 2022. With that in mind, eight players have departed Headingley in the off-season: Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer (both Hull FC), Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (both Leigh Leopards), Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson (both Bradford Bulls), Matt Prior (retired), Jack Broadbent.

Leigh Leopards

It will be an interesting season for the Leigh Leopards upon their return to Super League. A big rebuilding stage has seen 11 depart the Leigh Sports Village: Luis Roberts, Nene MacDonald (both Leeds Rhinos), Adam Sidlow, Sam Stone (both Salford Red Devils), Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars), Ata Hingano (York), Kieran Dixon (Widnes Vikings), Jy Hitchcox (Rochdale Hornets), Krisnan Inu (retired), Caleb Aekins (released), Blake Ferguson (compassionate leave).

Salford Red Devils

Salford have managed to keep hold of most of their squad ahead of the 2023 Super League season after a brilliant 2022. That has seen the Red Devils lose six players – though one of those is former captain Elijah Taylor: Sam Luckley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Burke, Jack Wells (both Barrow Raiders), Elijah Taylor (Featherstone Rovers), Morgan Escare (Carcassonne).

St Helens

St Helens are masters of keeping the bulk of their squad together for yet another tilt at a Super League Grand Final win. In fact, just six have left the Merseyside club, but only one of those has played regularly in recent seasons in Regan Grace: Aaron Smith (Leigh Leopards), Regan Grace (Racing 92 RU), Kyle Amor (Widnes Vikings), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Rio Corkill (Barrow Raiders), Tom Nisbett (Leigh Leopards).

Wakefield Trinity

It’s been a busy off-season for Wakefield with nine leaving Belle Vue, including stalwarts David Fifita, Jacob Miller and Tinirau Arona: Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Hull Kingston Rovers), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers), Sadiq Adebiyi, Brad Walker (both Keighley Cougars), Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Thomas Minns (all released).

Warrington Wolves

It’s been a massive turnover in players for Warrington ahead of 2023 as head coach Daryl Powell waves goodbye to nine players: Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Leigh Leopards), Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers), Jason Clark (Limoux Grizzlies), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, loan), Ellis Longstaff (Salford Red Devils, loan).

Wigan Warriors

Like St Helens, Wigan have kept most of their squad together for 2023 as Matt Peet aims to build on a brilliant first year in charge of the Warriors. Only five have left and one of those – Tommy Leuluai – has joined the coaching staff: Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils), Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, (all Huddersfield Giants), Tommy Leuluai (retired).