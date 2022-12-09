Ex-Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Rangi Chase set to make difficult rugby league move

THERE was once a time when Rangi Chase had the rugby league world at his feet.

Known most for his wonderful spell with the Castleford Tigers in Super League, Chase has been left without a club since exiting the Rochdale Hornets earlier this year.

Now, League Express understands that the 36-year-old is heading for potential retirement after what will have been a colourful career in the sport, despite being linked with Workington Town and Hunslet in October.

The maverick New Zealander helped the Tigers to the Challenge Cup semi-finals back in 2014 and was awarded the Man of Steel back in 2011 following yet another devastating season in the black and amber.

In five seasons, Chase made 129 appearances, scoring 47 tries before fronting the new Salford Red Devils rebrand under former owner Marwan Koukash.

Following just two years at the AJ Bell Stadium, Chase had spells at the Leigh Centurions as well as former side Castleford and then Widnes Vikings but was hit with a drugs’ ban and sat out the game for two years.

Chase himself was unsure if he would ever return to the game, but after talks with Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall, the halfback joined the South Yorkshire club in 2019 before enjoying spells at West Wales Raiders and then Rochdale where his last rugby league appearances came.

If retirement does occur, then Chase will go down as one of the most mercurial players to have ever graced Super League with his tricks and turns wowing defences and audiences alike.