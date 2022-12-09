Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield to have film documenting ‘Ultra7in7’ broadcast

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield really does not know his limits just yet.

After three gruelling challenges in which he has raised a cumulative total of over £7 million to raise money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease research, he has not drawn a curtain over his fundraising efforts.

Sinfield’s former Leeds teammate and lifelong friend, Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with the horrendous disease back in late 2019.

Since then, Sinfield has engaged on a crusade to do as much as possible for his friend and research into finding a possible cure.

Now, one of Sinfield’s challenges – the seven ultra marathons in seven days – has had a film made about it which will be broadcast tomorrow morning at 8am.

The film is called ‘Ultra7in7 – The Inside Story’ in which it details Sinfield’s hardships and determination to complete the gruelling challenge in what was dubbed the ultimate trilogy.