11 Wigan Warriors stars out of contract and free to move clubs at the end of Super League 2023

MOST Super League clubs will have completed their recruitment for the 2023 season, so the majority of the focus is now on retention.

In terms of tying players down, May 1 is the deadline that all top flight clubs look towards because that is when stars can negotiate with other clubs.

For the Wigan Warriors, there are 11 players out of contract at the end of the 2023 season with seven of those having an option for a further year.

Here are all 11: Mike Cooper (option for another year), Cade Cust (option for another year), Kaide Ellis (option for another year), Toby King (loan), Willie Isa, Patrick Mago (option for another year), Abbas Miski (option for another year), Ramon Silva (option for another year), Brad Singleton, Morgan Smithies, Iain Thornley (option for another year).

The name that stands out the most from this list is Morgan Smithies, with Wigan likely to hand the impressive forward a long-term deal following a number of brilliant years in the top flight.

Cade Cust impressed in 2022 in his first season as a Warrior whilst fellow new recruits Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago will be hoping for more consistency in 2023.

Abbas Miski and Ramon Silva were given limited opportunities last season, but the former did impress Matt Peet when given a chance.

Meanwhile, Mike Cooper’s and Brad Singleton’s experience will be vital moving forward so it wouldn’t be surprising to see those two extended along with a short-term deal for Willie Isa.

Iain Thornley will be wanting to put his injury nightmare in 2022 behind him as he looks to impress enough to be handed a new deal whilst Toby King is on a year’s loan from the Warrington Wolves.

If all goes to plan at the DW Stadium, however, the centre may well extend beyond his current deal.