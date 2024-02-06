£12.8 million stadium renovation set to propel Catalans Dragons’ Stade Gilbert Brutus into new era

CATALANS DRAGONS are set to be boosted by a £12.8 million – or €15 million – investment into the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has revealed that the latest municipal funding budgets in Perpignan will see €53 million of a €220 million budget given to future investments.

For the Catalans, €15 million will be given to the Super League side, which will help propel the Stade Gilbert Brutus into a new era.

The investment had initially been predicted to cost €9 million, but that figure has risen to €15 million, according to L’Independant.

The mayor of Perpignan, Louis Aliot, presented his budgetary outline, stating: “We will also launch, in 2024, the renovation of the famous last stand of the Gilbert-Brutus stadium.

“Some matches may also have to be played elsewhere. These are certainly necessary investments, but all this has a cost.

“The project initially budgeted at 9 million euros will ultimately cost 15. Two million would be provided by the Region, 4.5 million by the Department. And the rest is up to the City to find – 8.5 million euros.”

Interestingly, Aliot has referenced that some matches may have to be played elsewhere – with the home of rugby union side USA Perpignan, Stade Aimé Giral, a likely target given the proximity in Perpignan to the Gilbert Brutus.

Of course, the Dragons played their opening two Super League seasons at the Stade Aimé Giral in 2006 and 2007 before moving into their own permanent home at the Gilbert Brutus.

The €53 million investment given to the municipality will also see the pitch at Stade Aimé Giral relayed, combining natural and synthetic grass to a cost of €1.6 million.

